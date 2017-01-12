Santa Rosa County Names January 11th Addison Russell Day

A World Series Champion will now forever have his very own day in his home county. Addison Russell met with county commissioners in Santa Rosa this afternoon as they officially declared January 11th “Addison Russell Day.”

Former Pace High School and Current Chicago Cubs Short Stop Addison Russell now has his very own day of the year in Santa Rosa County. The World Series Champion was honored at Wednesday’s county commission meeting but he’s not just here for the award.

“Whenever I get back on the Pace High School field, I think back to the glory days,” Russell said. “They’re doing some good things over there too, all grass infield. It gives me a chance to flashback like that and get in the cage and work out with some local guys that are still around baseball.”

Commissioners shared praise for Russell. One even said he’s proof they’re investing county funds into the right projects.

“My idea has always been if we don’t invest in our youth today and teach them the right ways, it’s going to only cost us in the future for bad things.” said Bob Cole, the District 2 County Commissioner.

Now, Russell will head to Chicago for Cubs Fest, and take a trip to the White House to visit President Barack Obama.

“He’s definitely on the list of people I want to meet and see,” Russell said of the President. “I don’t know what I’m going to say to him. I might be star-struck.”

Russell also talked about how he recently met Boo Weekley, the professional golfer, who is also from Santa Rosa County. Russell said both him and Weekley seemed slightly star-struck by the experience.