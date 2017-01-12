Larger Jets, Upgraded Service Coming to Mobile Regional Airport

New jets with more seats are on the way to Mobile Regional Airport. The Mobile Airport Authority announced Thursday afternoon that they agreed to a new contract with American Airlines.

The upgrade means the new service will include new jets with added capacity along with first class service to certain hubs.

Starting March 6, 2017, all three daily flights to Dallas will be served with a CRJ-900 aircraft, which has nine first class seats and 76 total seats. The route to Charlotte, which has four daily departures, will now be flown on a CRJ-700 that has nine first class seats and 65 total seats. The new service to Charlotte will begin April 4, 2017.

The upgraded service will increase the number of departing seats by 40,000 over the next year. As a result, over 80,000 extra seats will now be headed into or out of the Mobile market.

“American Airlines is investing in our community by adding an additional 80,000 available seats to this market annually, using larger aircraft and providing 1st Class service for their customers. We want to thank them for their confidence in our market. It’s our hope everyone will evaluate American Airlines service to Dallas and Charlotte as they plan their travel,” said Roger Wehner, Executive Director Mobile Airport Authority, in a press release.

Mr. Wehner added, “In 2016 a new course was plotted, and we embarked on a turnaround and the results have been significant and record setting. We want to thank our loyal customers and the tens of thousands of new customers that joined us in 2016. We believe, working with our current and future airline partners, 2017 will hold more exciting news and improvements.”

Together with regional partner American Eagle, American Airlines offers an average of nearly 6,700 flights daily to 350 destinations in 50 countries.

To travel on American Airlines, get your tickets at www.AA.com.