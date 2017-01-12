Baldwin County DA Robert Wilters Sworn In to Office

The next chapter of Bob Wilters legal life is about to begin. In front of a packed house of supporters, family and friends, he took the oath of office to become Baldwin County’s next district attorney.

“It’s an exciting day and we’re ready to get started,” said Wilters.

New prosecutors and investigators have already been hired, “We’ve been working hard to get a good staff built up and I’m proud of my staff. I’m proud of who we’re going to have working with us.”

The transition has begun. “We’ve been looking at the files trying to get the cases prepped for trial when it comes up. We’ll be ready.”

The work won’t start until January 17th and there is no doubt from friends and colleagues the DA’s office is in good hands. “He is very, very, very hard working, very contentious, very ethical and maybe the most important he truly cares about people,” says longtime friend and acting chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court Lyn Stewart.

“I really think that District Attorney Wilters is returning to his roots and his roots are to come together and fight crime in Baldwin County,” says Sheriff Hoss Mack. “Law enforcement is totally united and supportive of him and we’re really looking forward to the new day.”

As this new chapter begins, Wilters says success will be measured by one thing, “If somebody says I did a good job, I helped them. What more could you ask for?”

Current DA Hallie Dixon did not seek a second term in office. Wilters ran unopposed for the position.