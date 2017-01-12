Amazon plans to hire 100,000 over the next 18 months

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2015, file photo, a forklift operator moves a pallet of goods at an Amazon.com fulfillment center in DuPont, Wash. This year, Amazon has been making an aggressive push to offer same-day delivery to its $99 annual Prime loyalty club members. Their service is now available in 750 cities and towns in 16 metro areas. And where Amazon goes, other retailers must follow. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
NEW YORK (AP) – Amazon plans to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. over the next 18 months.

The online retailer said Thursday that the jobs are full time and come with benefits. Many of the new jobs will be at fulfillment centers currently being built in a number of states, including California, Florida and Texas.

The Seattle company says the new jobs will be filled by people of differing experiences and education levels.

Amazon.com Inc. says it’s expanded its U.S. workforce by more than 150,000 people in the last five years.

The hiring surge comes as traditional retailers cut jobs and close stores.

Last week, the Limited said it would close all its stores and Macy’s moved forward with plans to close 68 stores and said it will cut more than 10,000 jobs.

