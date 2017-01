The Mobile County Sheriffs Office is investigating the discovery of possible human remains in Bayou La Batre. Around 2:30 PM on Tuesday, January 10th the Sheriffs Office was contacted about possible remains on the property of 9370 Bryant Street in Bayou La Batre. Klass Kids has been contacted by the Sheriff’s office to assist in the search as well as the Bayou La Batre Police Department.

News 5 will continue to follow this story and post updates as they become available.