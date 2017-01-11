Police Advisory Council Meets, Wants More Citizen Interaction

Mobile’s Police Advisory Council met for the third time Wednesday evening.

However, the group still appears to be in the planning phase, trying to figure out how they will operate with the police and community.

Members say they want to stop having their meetings at Government Plaza in favor of more convenient locations for citizens to come and interact with the council.

“We are just getting our bearings,” said Dr. Claude Warren, Chairman of the Council. “We are looking forward to getting into the community, listening to the community and answering their questions.”

Members will be back together again this weekend, participating in an education and training exercise with the Mobile Police Department.