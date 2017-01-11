Mayors Office: Passenger Rail Service Closer

Mobile, Ala.— January 11, 2017—The city of Mobile has received a $125,000 grant to design a new passenger rail station in Downtown Mobile from the Southern Rail Commission THe grant will allow for the architectural design and for a Master plan to be developed.

“This is the next step towards making the Gulf Coast passenger rail service a reality,” said Mayor Stimpson. “This service will facilitate job creation, enhance tourism and reduce environmental and roadway impacts. It will not only connect cities across the Gulf Coast, but will also link Mobile to the Midwest, West Coast and across the nation. All of our citizens will benefit, but especially those with limited transportation options or physical challenges.”

Previously, the Amtrak’s Sunset Limited passenger line was the only transcontinental passenger rail service from Los Angeles passing through New Orleans to Orlando. After Hurricane Katrina damaged a portion of the rail infrastructure along the Gulf Coast, Amtrak suspended all service on the eastern portion of the Sunset Limited line.

The proposed site for the station will be in the downtown area near Cooper Riverside Park.

“The return of a passenger train would present enormous opportunity for our citizens and city,” said Councilman Levon Manzie, who represents the downtown area. “From providing a much needed increase in transportation options to a boom for our tourism industry, this could be a real game changer.”