Fairhope Man Killed in Traffic Accident

By Published:
deadly crash

According to Alabama State Troopers, a man was killed Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle collision in Fairhope.

Warren Joseph Boutreis, a 71-year-old man from Fairhope, was killed after his vehicle collided with a truck on County Road 32.

Boutreis was driving a 2006 Nissan Sentra and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured and their identity is unknown at this time.

The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 32 and County Road 33, which is about four miles east of downtown Fairhope. It happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

State Troopers will continue the investigation going forward.

county-road-32-fatal-accident

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s