Fairhope Man Killed in Traffic Accident

According to Alabama State Troopers, a man was killed Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle collision in Fairhope.

Warren Joseph Boutreis, a 71-year-old man from Fairhope, was killed after his vehicle collided with a truck on County Road 32.

Boutreis was driving a 2006 Nissan Sentra and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured and their identity is unknown at this time.

The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 32 and County Road 33, which is about four miles east of downtown Fairhope. It happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

State Troopers will continue the investigation going forward.