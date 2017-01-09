Orlando police officer killed near Walmart; manhunt launched

ORLANDO, Florida – A manhunt has been launched after a female police officer was shot near an Orlando Walmart, officials said.

CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG reports the shooting happened near the Walmart at Princeton Street and John Young Parkway.

The Orlando police officer was rushed to hospital after the shooting, but passed away after arriving. The Orlando Police Department, still recovering from the worst mass shooting in American history, has provided few details so far.

Police have released the name of the suspect in the shooting — Markeith Lloyd — but have not explained what they believe happened.

Markeith Loyd is the suspect who shot OPD officer this morning. Anyone w/info please call 1-800-423-TIPS @CrimelineFL pic.twitter.com/TeABsCsTh4 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

Local news radio producer Laurel Lee said witnesses described the officer getting shot multiple times.

BREAKING: According 2 witness, a female Orlando police officer was shot numerous times by man wearing a security uniform @ Princeton Walmart — Laurel Lee (@thelaurellee965) January 9, 2017

WKMG reports traffic near the Walmart has been brought to a standstill as police investigate. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area altogether.

Traffic at a standstill on John Young Pkwy as emergency crews continue responding after an officer was shot. pic.twitter.com/XO1uAhnWHe — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) January 9, 2017

As the manhunt continues, 13 local schools have been shut down.

Law enforcement agencies in Central Florida sent condolences to the Orlando Police Department after the shooting.

The Orlando Police Department family is heartbroken today. One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words. pic.twitter.com/M48o1nnr4h — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017