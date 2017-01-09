Gulf Coast Zoo back open after tornado-like damage

The animals were able to enjoy a relaxing weekend, just days after strong storms rocked their habitats at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo.

The “little zoo that could” was able to reopen Sunday, earlier than expected.

More than 120 volunteers went to the zoo last week with rakes, shovels and tools in hand to clean up debris remove limbs from animal enclosures.

In one instance, a 60-foot tree fell on a closure, and in another, a large popcorn tree had to be fully removed after it pushed a fence inward.

Luckily, storm protocol protected the animals.

One Macaw was injured, but Monty’s broken wing is recovering well.

Zoo curator Cyndi Johnson said that while volunteers are not needed in the immediate future, they may begin projects soon that volunteers can help with after the overwhelming community support.

Johnson said that there is still work to be done — professional fence work is next on the agenda.

The zoo is open daily 9-4 p.m.