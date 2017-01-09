Ford to bring back Ranger, Bronco to US market

Ford Motor Co. has confirmed that the Ranger small pickup and Bronco SUV will be returning to the U.S. market.

The Bronco was made between 1966 and 1996; Ford Chairman Bill Ford says he had one when he got his driver’s license. Ford killed it when sales started slumping. But with low gas prices boosting SUV sales and the huge success of the Jeep brand, Ford will bring the 4×4 back in 2020.

Ford still sells the Ranger outside the U.S., but stopped selling it here in 2011 when sales of smaller pickups were hurting. Now, pickups are back, and the Ranger will go on sale here in 2019.

Both vehicles will be made at a plant outside Detroit.

1995 Ford Bronco