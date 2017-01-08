Moss Point Man Charged in the Murder of a Vancleave Woman

Jackson County Sherriffs Investigators have made an arrest of a Moss Point man for allegedly killing a Vancleave Woman Saturdayat her home.

32-year-old Brandon Colby Smith is charged with the murder of 30-year-old Elizabeth Corene Jones.

Smith was taken into custody this morning by Gautieer Police on unreleated charges.

Sheriff Mike Ezel says an autopsy on Jones will take place on Tuesday January 10th in Jackson.

Smith is behind bars at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center without bond.

The motive behind Jones’s death is still under investigation.