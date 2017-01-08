Moss Point Man Charged in the Murder of a Vancleave Woman

By Published: Updated:
smith-brandon-vancleave-murder-arrest

Jackson County Sherriffs Investigators have made an arrest of a Moss Point man for allegedly killing a Vancleave Woman Saturdayat her home.

32-year-old Brandon Colby Smith is charged with the murder of 30-year-old Elizabeth Corene Jones.

Smith was taken into custody this morning by Gautieer Police on unreleated charges.

Sheriff Mike Ezel says an autopsy on Jones will take place on Tuesday January 10th in Jackson.

Smith is behind bars at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center without bond.

The motive behind Jones’s death is still under investigation.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s