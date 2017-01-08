Fire Forces Man From Home on Cold Morning

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

A fire forces a man from his home on the coldest morning of the year. The fire started a little before three this morning on General Gorgas Drive North. The man renting the home said he just woke up and saw that the place was on fire.

“I was asleep, the house was on fire, I had to drop to the floor and get out,” said Mark Eaton. He was relatively unharmed by the fire. “My hands are a little burned but by the grace of the good Lord I’m still here.” He said he saw flames in the kitchen. At least two Mobile Fire Rescue trucks were on the scene. So far we have no word on how this happened. The fire started on the coldest morning of the season so far.