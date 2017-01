Mobile, AL (WKRG)

The three wise men visited Jesus and his parents after the Christian messiah was born. They brought Him gifts. The Epiphany is marked every year, particularly by Eastern Churches where gifts are often open on what’s known as the 12th day of Christmas.

Father Chris Boutin joins us on this edition of Faith Time to talk about the observance. This is also the weekend many churches are observing the Baptism of Jesus.