Cold Temperatures for Big Marathon

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

The annual Servis-1st Bank First Light Marathon starts on a very cold Sunday morning. That didn’t stop thousands of people from giving it their all. It’s a morning where it’s cold enough to freeze a fountain outside. Runners were recovering after crossing the finish line.

“I was crying a lot because of the wind, but it was refreshing I guess,” said Stephanie Manigilia. She was laughing and exhausted at the end of the race. Really tired, I feel like my legs are going to fall off but that’s okay. Some runners were trying for a personal best.

“I’m doing great, my first sub-2, oh my god, I am excited I’ve been trying to get a sub 2 for about five races now my last race was two hours and 43 seconds so this is about 1:57 1:58 I’m happy,” said Cozette Teasley from Georgia. Some participants with special needs were helped over the finish line just as the race itself raises money for L’Arche Mobile to help adults with special needs.

“We have like 45 states represented and about 15 countries so it’s really a great turnout for mobile we’re looking at doing more than 700 room nights so for incoming taxes for the city of mobile it’s a good opportunity,” said L’Arche Director Marty O’Malley.