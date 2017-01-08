3 Adults, 1 Child Injured In Fire

An alert Escambia County Sheriff’s Deputy is being credited for reporting an early morning apartment fire just off Blue Angel Parkway.

The fire was reported just before 3:00 a.m. this (Sunday) morning at the Stoddert Place Apartment complex.

According to firefighters, the fire appears to have started downstairs where two adults and 4 children were sleeping upstairs.

Authorities say 20 units from several area fire departments responded and managed to confine the fire to the one apartment.

A total of 19 residents were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.