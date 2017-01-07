Sewage Spill Alert

The Baldwin County Health Department has issued a Public Notice of a Sewage Spill that leads to Tatumville Gully to Mobile Bay.

It Reads:

According to a report from the City of Fairhope received this afternoon by the Baldwin County Health Department, due to a tree falling and breaking two power poles, a power outage caused an estimated 48,000 gallons of sewage to overflow at the Valley Street lift station.

The drainage ditch in this area leads to Tatumville Gully to Mobile Bay.

The health department urges residents to exercise caution if using this body of water for recreational purposes.

Also, thoroughly cook any fish or seafood caught near by and wash hands after handling fish or seafood.”