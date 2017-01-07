Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo Reopens Sunday After Storm Damage

By Published:
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo

After recovering from storm damage, The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo will reopen tomorrow, Sunday, January 8th at 9 a.m.

There is still work to be done at the zoo, but the zoo will open for business tomorrow.

A volunteer day for beautification – rebuilding flowerbeds, planting, mulching, and painting will be announced on a later date.

If you want to volunteer call the zoo at 251-968-5732 to put your name on the list.

al-gulf-state-zoo

Also, the zoo’s green-winged Macaw Monty that suffered a broken wing is on his way to a full recovery after having surgery.

al-gulf-state-zoo2

