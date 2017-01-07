Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo Reopens Sunday After Storm Damage

Related Coverage Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo Surviving the Storm, Again

After recovering from storm damage, The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo will reopen tomorrow, Sunday, January 8th at 9 a.m.

There is still work to be done at the zoo, but the zoo will open for business tomorrow.

A volunteer day for beautification – rebuilding flowerbeds, planting, mulching, and painting will be announced on a later date.

If you want to volunteer call the zoo at 251-968-5732 to put your name on the list.

Also, the zoo’s green-winged Macaw Monty that suffered a broken wing is on his way to a full recovery after having surgery.