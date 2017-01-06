Mobile man dead after hitting a tree on Bay Road

A single-vehicle crash at 8:55 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, has claimed the life of a Mobile man.

Daniel Robert Turner, 27, was killed when the 2016 Toyota Rav 4 he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

Turner was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Bay Road two miles south of Mobile.

Although circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, speed is believed to be a factor according to Troopers.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.