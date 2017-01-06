2 Arrested for Trafficking Crystal Meth in Mobile

According to a release from the Mobile Police Department, a man and woman were arrested Thursday night in Grand Bay for trafficking crystal meth.

49-year-old Delesia Tillman and 37-year-old Randy Rester Jr. are currently behind bars in Mobile Metro Jail.

The arrest was made while conducting a search warrant on their home on Foots Road. When officers were searching the home, they found one and a half pounds of crystal meth packaged to be sold. Officers also seized assorted drug paraphernalia and close to $1,500 in cash.

The arrests were part of an ongoing large-scale investigation by the Mobile County Street Enforcement Narcotics Team (MCSENT). MCSENT has been investigating the trafficking and distribution of crystal meth in the Mobile area.

Tillman and Rester will remain in jail awaiting a court appearance. They are both facing charges of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.