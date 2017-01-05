Rain/Sleet/Snow Possible Friday Night

Friday will be a cold day with a 70% chance of rain. By Friday night, that rain could become a mix of rain, sleet and snow. The best chance of seeing snowflakes will be in northern Washington and Clarke Counties in Alabama–and even then the chance of snow is only 20-30%. Accumulation will likely be less than a half-inch, if even that much. Rain mixed with sleet and snow could happen as far south as the Interstate 10 corridor. Communities near the coast will get only cold rain.

I need to be clear that this won’t be a solid sheet of rain or sleet or snow as seen in the images above. It will likely be smatterings of wintry precipitation as seen in the computer model forecast for Friday night seen below. Green areas are rain and pink areas are a mix of rain, sleet, and snow. White is snow, but none shows up in this particular model run. This is a forecast, so the showers won’t necessarily be in these exact places…use it as an estimate.

Finally, there is the possibility of freezing rain. This would likely be a glaze of ice that will disappear quickly after sunrise, not the thick layer of ice we saw a few years back. Still, any ice on roads, bridges, sidewalks, or stairs can be a problem. There’s a chance that much of the rain will have passed before freezing temperatures arrive.

