Inmate Escapes from Prison in Atmore

The Alabama Department of Corrections is on the hunt for an inmate who escaped from a correctional facility in Atmore, Ala.

Bobby Junior Campbell, a 37-year-old inmate, escaped from Fountain Correctional Facility on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Campbell is described as 6-foot white man weighing about 140 pounds. He also has several tattoos, including hands breaking chains, a marijuana leaf, a heart and many others.

Campbell was convicted and sentenced to twenty years in prison in 2004 for second-degree rape.

If you have any information about the escapee, please call 1-800-831-8825.

