Foley Car Wreck Victims Recovering

FOLEY, AL- Mikki Jordan says a terrible car crash in Foley last week was her fault.

“We had pizza in the car so I reached for a piece of pizza, then when I reached for the pizza I didn’t see the truck coming,” says Jordan.

Jordan and her four-year old son, Dre, were trapped inside the wreckage. In all, five people were hurt including the driver of the SUV.

Mikki and Dre spent several nights in the hospital. Both have broken legs.

Mikki is praying for the other driver and thanked first responders. Mikki will miss about five weeks of work and doesn’t have insurance.

Mikki’s family has set up a Go Fund Me account to help pay for her medical bills. If you’d like to donate:

https://www.gofundme.com/mikki-jordan