Detainee Escapes from Baldwin County Courthouse, Manhunt Underway

Deputies from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office are searching the roads for a detainee who escaped Thursday morning from the Baldwin County Courthouse in Bay Minette.

Weston Slade, a 22-year-old from Daphne, was in the courthouse for a sentencing hearing when he bolted from the courtroom. Slade made his way out of the courthouse and jumped into a car owned by his mother, however, it is unknown who was driving the car.

Weston Slade's mugshot from a previous arrest in Baldwin County.
Slade eventually ditched the vehicle and ran on foot down County Road 13 near the Daphne Road (County Road 64) intersection. The manhunt is focused on an area near Slade’s listed home address on Parliament Circle.

Daphne Police Department, Alabama State Troopers and the ALEA helicopter are assisting in the search for Slade.

It is unknown why Slade was in court Thursday, but he does have a criminal history. He has previous arrests in Alabama for reckless speeding and leaving the scene of an accident. Slade was also arrested in Biloxi in 2015 for breaking into a car.

The manhunt for Slade is currently active. News Five has a crew near the scene and will update when more information becomes available.

The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office is leading the search for Slade.
The helicopter from Alabama State Troopers searching the skies above Daphne.
Deputies searching the tree line for 22-year-old Weston Slade.
