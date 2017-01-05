Bentley: No Special Election For Senate Seat ‘Till 2018

“I’m so proud of y’all. I truly am!”

Generous words from Governor Robert Bentley this morning to a packed house at the Alabama First Class Pre-K Conference. And quite the opposite of his remarks last year.

“And I can tell you, our education system in this state sucks.”

So what made him say it in the first place?

“There are parts of our school systems that are lacking. And sometimes I have to say things to get attention,” says Bentley.

Bentley explaining he wanted to start a conversation. But the conversation today was all laud and honor.

“And they’re doing a great job in this area, all over the state they are, but Mobile certainly is.”

The governor also talked about candidates for Jeff Sessions’ senate seat, saying he’s interviewed about 20 people. And he mentioned how quickly that process could take place.

“So he sends me a letter of resignation, and then I will, in turn, prepare a letter to be sent to the president of the senate that says that Senator Jeff Sessions has resigned and I am replacing him with whoever that may be.”

Something that could happen as soon as next week. Bentley says he’ll decide on his replacement by Friday. Governor also mentioning there would be no special election for that seat until 2018. He says it will save the state $16 million dollars. And, he adds, there will likely be a larger voter turnout because we also have a governor’s race in 2018.

Another big topic—prison reform. The governor has said he may call a special session while in regular session to talk about it.

“Now if I felt like we could do it without a special session and it looks like the bills are moving quickly, we may not have to do that.”

If he calls a special session, it virtually stops the clock on the regular session and they can only focus on that one topic.