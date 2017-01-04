Teenager in Critical Condition After Being Hit by Truck

A teenager in northwest Florida is hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a truck Wednesday morning.

Jacob Gallawa, a 15-year-old from Pensacola, was walking on the side of State Road 292 when he was struck by a truck around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Gallawa was struck by a 2006 Dodge Ram. The driver, 49-year-old Cynthia Williams and her 8-year-old daughter Michaela, were not injured in the crash.

Gallawa walked into the roadway and caused the Dodge Ram to collide with him, according to the police report.

No alcohol was involved in the crash and, at this time, no charges have been filed.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.