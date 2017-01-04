Styx River Flooding Receding

Pat Peterson By Published:
Riverside R.V. Resort
Flood waters are receding at this R.V. park on Styx River in Baldwin County.

STYX RIVER, AL- Styx River is a popular place to hang out in the summer, but the river is still dangerously high following Monday’s severe weather.

At Riverside R.V. Resort, owner Nikki Givens evacuated the riverfront camp sites.

“It was raining cats and dogs and just sheets coming through,” says Givens. “You have to move and you have to move quickly.”

In all, Givens and her crew moved 22 campers to higher ground. Linda Evanello was one of the campers who moved up the hill.

“It was just pouring, the wind was blowing, the rain was bouncing off all the roofs,” says Evanello.

The water continues to recede. The clean-up at Riverside R.V. Resort will take days.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s