Shellfish growing waters closed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama Department of Public Health has closed shellfish growing waters in Mobile County.

State officials, in a news release Wednesday, said Areas I, II, IV, V, VI and VII are closed. This includes Cedar Point, Portersville Bay, Grand Bay, Heron Bay and Dauphin Island Bay.

The order by State Health Officer, Dr. Thomas Miller, closed harvesting as of 3 p.m. Jan. 2.

The order was issued as a result of possible bacteriological contamination of the oyster beds due to recent rainfall.

The Alabama Department of Public Health will continue to monitor bay waters and the shellfish. Harvesting can be resumed as soon as areas meet acceptable bacteriological criteria.

