Radio host selling bracelets to raise money for injured Saraland Police Officer

By Published:
Bracelets for Jackie Tucker.
Bracelets for Jackie Tucker.

Local FM Talk 106.5 radio host Sean Sullivan is selling bracelets to help support Officer Jackie Tucker’s recovery.

Tucker was shot in the head on Dec. 21 while responding to a call on Dec. 21. The man who shot her shot and killed by her partner.

Tucker remains in critical conditions but is said to be making progress.

Sullivan hopes bracelet sales can help Tucker and her family during her healing process and afterward.

Tucker’s husband is a Mobile Police Officer.

You can get a bracelet at FM Talk studios, D’s Stitches & Moka’s Coffee in Saraland as well as  Stone Arms,  Mike Ward’s Liberty Safes, DiRecManagement, Outdoor Addiction and Quint’s.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s