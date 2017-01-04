Radio host selling bracelets to raise money for injured Saraland Police Officer

Local FM Talk 106.5 radio host Sean Sullivan is selling bracelets to help support Officer Jackie Tucker’s recovery.

Tucker was shot in the head on Dec. 21 while responding to a call on Dec. 21. The man who shot her shot and killed by her partner.

Tucker remains in critical conditions but is said to be making progress.

Sullivan hopes bracelet sales can help Tucker and her family during her healing process and afterward.

Tucker’s husband is a Mobile Police Officer.

You can get a bracelet at FM Talk studios, D’s Stitches & Moka’s Coffee in Saraland as well as Stone Arms, Mike Ward’s Liberty Safes, DiRecManagement, Outdoor Addiction and Quint’s.