Meat Boss’ Chili

Ingredients:
- 2.5 lbs. Ground Beef
- 1 lb. Smoked Conecuh Sausage
- 2 cans Red Kidney Beans
- 2 T. Chili Powder
- 1 tsp. Cumin
- 1 T. Black Pepper
- Salt to taste
- 1 can Stewed Tomatoes, Mexican Recipe
- 1 can Tomato Sauce
- 1 can Rotel, drained
- ¼ cup finely chopped Cilantro
- ½ cup Brown Sugar
Directions:
Brown and drain ground beef and Conecuh sausage. Add remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer for 30 minutes. For a thinner chili, add water. Feeds approximately 12-14.