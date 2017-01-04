Meat Boss’ Chili

Ingredients:

2.5 lbs. Ground Beef

1 lb. Smoked Conecuh Sausage

2 cans Red Kidney Beans

2 T. Chili Powder

1 tsp. Cumin

1 T. Black Pepper

Salt to taste

1 can Stewed Tomatoes, Mexican Recipe

1 can Tomato Sauce

1 can Rotel, drained

¼ cup finely chopped Cilantro

½ cup Brown Sugar

Directions:

Brown and drain ground beef and Conecuh sausage. Add remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer for 30 minutes. For a thinner chili, add water. Feeds approximately 12-14.