Meat Boss’ Chili

Ingredients:

  • 2.5 lbs. Ground Beef
  • 1 lb. Smoked Conecuh Sausage
  • 2 cans Red Kidney Beans
  • 2 T. Chili Powder
  • 1 tsp. Cumin
  • 1 T. Black Pepper
  • Salt to taste
  • 1 can Stewed Tomatoes, Mexican Recipe
  • 1 can Tomato Sauce
  • 1 can Rotel, drained
  • ¼ cup finely chopped Cilantro
  • ½ cup Brown Sugar

Directions:
Brown and drain ground beef and Conecuh sausage. Add remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer for 30 minutes. For a thinner chili, add water. Feeds approximately 12-14.

