Battle Over Obamacare Begins on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Barack Obama is at the Capitol to give congressional Democrats advice on how to combat the Republican drive to dismantle his health care overhaul.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence is meeting with GOP lawmakers to discuss the best way to send Obama’s cherished law to its graveyard and replace it with – well, something.

The separate strategy sessions come on the second day of the new GOP-led Congress.

In 16 days, Republican Donald Trump replaces Obama at the White House, putting the party’s longtime goal of annulling much of the 2010 health care overhaul within reach.

President-elect Trump is warning congressional Republicans to stay focused on blaming Democrats as they try to repeal President Obama’s health care law.

Here’s what he’s saying in a tweet Wednesday: “Republicans must be careful in that the Dems own the failed Obamacare disaster.”

Trump’s also claiming – without evidence – that “deductibles are so high that it is practically useless.” He’s urging Republicans not to let Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and his “clowns out of this web.”

The newly-seated Congress is controlled by Republicans – who, with Trump, want to make it a priority to repeal Obama’s health overhaul.