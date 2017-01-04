A look at presidential inaugurations — from FDR to Obama

(MEDIA GENERAL) — Cut through the pomp and circumstance, and the presidential inauguration is a powerful moment. A peaceful transfer of power to the next leader of the free world.
Take a look at some of the frills through this historic photo gallery, including iconic moments and stately fashion trends.
Presidential inaugurations — in photos
Presidential inaugurations — in photos x
Latest Galleries
-
Severe Weather Hits Gulf Coast Day After New Year’s
-
SLIDESHOW: President-Elect Trump’s “Thank You” Tour Hits Mobile
-
Officer Involved Shooting Investigation
-
SLIDESHOW: Long Lines for NES Classic
-
Voters Head to the Polls on Election Day 2016
-
Old Brady Road in Styx River Area
-
Car Crashes into Intracoastal Waterway
-
Murder on Ghent Street
-
Fatal Crash on Interstate 65
-
SLIDESHOW: Middle School Students Describe Trump, Clinton in One Word