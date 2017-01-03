Take 5: Shane’s Rib Shack

BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza

Ingredients:

· 1 24-oz. pre-baked pizza crust

· 4-8 tablespoons Shane’s BBQ Sauce

· 1 tsp. ground oregano leaves

· 1 tsp. garlic powder

· Ground black pepper to taste

· 1/2 lbs. Shane’s Chopped Pork

· 1/4 cup diced yellow onion

· Sliced red peppers

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees

2. Place crust onto baking sheet

3. Mix sauce, oregano, garlic powder, black powder

4. Spread sauce over crust, use as much as you prefer

5. Arrange pork, peppers, and onions evenly over pizza (You can add olives or whatever other toppings you like as well!)

6. Bake 12-15 minutes until toppings are hot and crust is crispy.

