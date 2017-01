Storm Damage Reports to Start the New Year

This data, known as Local Storm Reports, is compiled and provided by the Mobile office of the National Weather Service. It is the initial reports of damage on January 1 and 2 of 2017. Some reports may later be added or updated as information becomes available.

If there is damage in your community, and nobody reported it to your local EMA or to the National Weather Service, it usually will not show up in the official record. To report storm damage in the WKRG-TV News 5 area directly to the National Weather Service, use this form http://www.srh.noaa.gov/StormReport_new/SubmitReport.php?site=mob

The format is time, type of event, city followed by date, county, state, and how it was reported, followed by a description.

0350 AM TSTM WND DMG ENSLEY

01/01/2017 ESCAMBIA FL UNKNOWN

WIND DAMAGE REPORTED IN ENSLEY…FLORIDA. SEVERAL STRUCTURES DAMAGED NEAR CHEMSTRAND AND RAY ROADS. REPORTED BY ESCAMBIA EMA OFFICIALS

0215 AM FLOOD 5 SE BARNETT CROSSROADS

01/02/2017 ESCAMBIA AL UNKNOWN

GRISSETT BRIDGE ROAD NEAR BARNETT CROSSROADS REPORTED FLOODED AND IMPASSABLE BY ESCAMBIA 911.

1047 AM TSTM WND DMG 3 WNW LEAKESVILLE

01/02/2017 GREENE MS BROADCAST MEDIA

TREE FELL ON A TRUCK NEAR THE PRISON IN GREENE COUNTY. TIME ESTIMATED VIA RADAR.

1133 AM LIGHTNING BAGDAD

01/02/2017 SANTA ROSA FL 911 CALL CENTER

HOUSE FIRE ON ENCHANTED OAK COURT DUE TO LIGHTNING STRIKE.

1135 AM LIGHTNING NAVARRE

01/02/2017 SANTA ROSA FL 911 CALL CENTER

HOUSE FIRE ON SURFSIDE COVE DUE TO LIGHTNING STRIKE.

1200 PM TSTM WND DMG 2 NNE JACKSON

01/02/2017 CLARKE AL EMERGENCY MNGR

TREE ON A HOME ON BELVIEW CIRCLE NEAR JACKSON. SEVERAL OTHER TREES DOWN ACROSS THE AREA. TIME ESTIMATED BASED ON RADAR.

1200 PM TSTM WND DMG JACKSON

01/02/2017 CLARKE AL EMERGENCY MNGR

WINDOWS BLOWN OUT OF THE SUBWAY IN JACKSON. SOME INJURIES REPORTED.

1205 PM LIGHTNING GULF BREEZE

01/02/2017 SANTA ROSA FL 911 CALL CENTER

HOUSE FIRE ON AUTUMN BREEZE CIRCLE DUE TO LIGHTNING STRIKE.

1225 PM LIGHTNING 4 SE MOBILE REGIONAL AIRPORT

01/02/2017 MOBILE AL FIRE DEPT/RESCUE

HOUSE FIRE ON CORTEZ DRIVE DUE TO LIGHTNING STRIKE.

0104 PM FLASH FLOOD JACKSON

01/02/2017 CLARKE AL EMERGENCY MNGR

FOREST AVENUE CLOSED FROM FLASH FLOODING.

0147 PM FLASH FLOOD 2 N BEAUMONT

01/02/2017 PERRY MS LAW ENFORCEMENT

WATER OVER THE ROAD AT RIVER LOOP AND BILLY BRELAND RD.

0115 PM TSTM WND DMG 2 N ALMA

01/02/2017 CLARKE AL EMERGENCY MNGR

MULTIPLE MOBILE HOMES DAMAGED IN THE PERRY CHAPEL COMMUNITY OFF OF BRYAN JOHNSON RD. TIME ESTIMATED VIA RADAR.

0200 PM FLASH FLOOD JACKSON

01/02/2017 CLARKE AL EMERGENCY MNGR

THE FISH HOUSE RESTAURANT HAD WATER INSIDE THE RESTAURANT.

0200 PM FLASH FLOOD JACKSON

01/02/2017 CLARKE AL EMERGENCY MNGR

3 MOBILE HOMES FLOODED ON WARREN STREET IN JACKSON.

0200 PM FLASH FLOOD JACKSON

01/02/2017 CLARKE AL EMERGENCY MNGR

10-12 HOUSES WITH FLOODING ON CHERRY AVE IN JACKSON.

0201 PM FLASH FLOOD JACKSON

01/02/2017 CLARKE AL EMERGENCY MNGR

COUNTY EM REPORTS NUMEROUS ROADS ARE CLOSED DUE TO FLASH FLOODING ACROSS CLARKE COUNTY.

0212 PM FLOOD BREWTON

01/02/2017 ESCAMBIA AL BROADCAST MEDIA

PERSIMMON STREET IN BREWTON IS CLOSED DUE TO RISING WATER FROM BURNT CORN CREEK

0246 PM TSTM WND DMG GULF SHORES

01/02/2017 BALDWIN AL BROADCAST MEDIA

NUMEROUS REPORTS OF WIND DAMAGE IN AND AROUND GULF SHORES AND THE LITTLE LAGOON PASS AREAS.

0330 PM TSTM WND DMG WAYNESBORO

01/02/2017 WAYNE MS EMERGENCY MNGR

COUNTY EM REPORTS MANY TREES AND POWERLINES DOWN ACROSS WAYNE COUNTY. TIME ESTIMATED VIA RADAR

0326 PM TSTM WND DMG 3 SSE INDIAN SPRINGS

01/02/2017 PERRY MS EMERGENCY MNGR

TREES AND POWER LINES DOWN ON MEMORIAL CHURCH RD. TIME ESTIMATED VIA RADAR.

0330 PM TSTM WND DMG GONZALEZ

01/02/2017 ESCAMBIA FL BROADCAST MEDIA

LOCAL MEDIA REPORTS TREE FELL ON A VEHICLE IN GONZALEZ.

0442 PM TSTM WND DMG 5 NNW TILLMANS CORNER

01/02/2017 MOBILE AL BROADCAST MEDIA

NUMEROUS REPORTS OF TREES AND LIMBS DOWN ACROSS WEST MOBILE WITH THUDERSTORM PASSAGE. TIME ESTIMATED VIA RADAR.

0516 PM FLASH FLOOD 3 WNW OAK GROVE

01/02/2017 ESCAMBIA FL PUBLIC

NUMEROUS REPORTS OF FLOODED ROADWAYS AND BRIDGES ACROSS NORTHERN ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL.

0521 PM TSTM WND DMG 6 S BEATRICE

01/02/2017 MONROE AL EMERGENCY MNGR

COUNTY EM REPORTS TREES AND POWERLINES DOWN NEAR CORNER FORK RD AND HIGHWAY 42 IN MONROE COUNTY. TIME ESTIMATED VIA RADAR.

0556 PM TSTM WND DMG PENSACOLA

01/02/2017 ESCAMBIA FL BROADCAST MEDIA

AWNING BLOWN OFF OF AREA RESTAURANT. TIME ESTIMATED FROM RADAR.

0601 PM LIGHTNING 3 NW MILTON

01/02/2017 SANTA ROSA FL 911 CALL CENTER

LIGHTNING STRIKE TO HOUSE ON SUNFLOWER AVE.

0605 PM LIGHTNING CHUMUCKLA

01/02/2017 SANTA ROSA FL 911 CALL CENTER

LIGHTNING STRUCK 2 HOUSES ON GRISWOLD RD NEAR CHUMUCKLA.

0616 PM LIGHTNING PACE

01/02/2017 SANTA ROSA FL 911 CALL CENTER

LIGHTNING STRIKE TO HOUSE NEAR LEE DR.

0700 PM LIGHTNING MILTON

01/02/2017 SANTA ROSA FL 911 CALL CENTER

*** 1 INJ *** ONE PERSON STRUCK BY LIGHTNING ON GARCON POINT RD IN THE MILTON AREA. REPORT CALLED INTO THE 911 CENTER AROUND 7PM.

0720 PM FLASH FLOOD 2 ESE CRESTVIEW

01/02/2017 OKALOOSA FL BROADCAST MEDIA

LOCAL MEDIA REPORTED OKALOOSA LANE NEAR RIVERSIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WAS PARTIALLY WASHED OUT. TIME ESTIMATED VIA RADAR.

0724 PM LIGHTNING GULF BREEZE

01/02/2017 SANTA ROSA FL 911 CALL CENTER

LIGHTNING STRUCK 2 HOUSES ON VESTAVIA WAY NEAR GULF BREEZE.