Shooting Victim Dies in Mobile; Final homicide victim of 2016

According to a spokesperson with the Mobile Police Department, a man shot in west Mobile last week passed away from his injuries in the hospital on New Year’s Eve.

The victim, which has been identified as 24-year-old Desmond Norwood, passed away Saturday morning after being shot multiple times.

The shooting occurred Wednesday, Dec. 28, on Hartsfield Way South, which is in a neighborhood off McFarland Road.

When officers arrived on the scene last Wednesday, they found Norwood lying in the driveway of a home. He was transported to a local hospital where he later passed away.

At this time, no arrests have been made in the case and detectives are investigating a motive.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are encouraged to contact Mobile Police at 251-208-1700 or CrimeStoppers at 251-208-7000.