Rising River Closes Roads in Mobile County

The Mobile County Commission has closed numerous roads Tuesday morning following hours of severe weather on Monday. The main closures are near the Escatawpa River where the rising water is resulting in flooded roadways.

The following roadways are closed until further notice:

Mason Ferry Road between Earlville Road and Beaver Dam Road

Lott Road between Prine Road and Brown-Blankinchip Road

The County Commission has no estimated timetable for when the roads will reopen.

The severe weather that swept across the Gulf Coast resulted in the deaths of five people. Four people in Rehobeth, Ala died after a tree fell on top of their mobile home.

In northwest Florida, a man in Crestview drowned after he drove into flood waters near the Shoal River. The victim, 70-year-old William Patrick Corley, died near his home on W.T. Hulion Road.

The clean-up continues in Alabama from the shoreline in Gulf Shores to the woods in Jackson. Heavy rain and straight-line winds resulted in flooded roads, damaged homes and downed trees.