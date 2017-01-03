Rep. Bradley Byrne talks Obamacare repeal, immigration on News 5

Representative Bradley Byrne joined WKRG News 5 This Morning for a short interview to discuss what promises to be a busy January with Donald Trump taking the helm in just a few weeks.

Today marks the start of the 115th Congress, which has an uphill battle as approval numbers for the 114th Congress were in the teens.

Byrne is in Washington DC working on agenda items ranging from the promised repeal of Obamacare as well as immigration reform and other topics.

Byrne said that he believes the Obama administration is “wringing their hands” over Obamacare and that he’s happy to be in the same room as Vice-President Mike Pence as they work toward the plan for repeal.

He also said that the program is “imploding.”

