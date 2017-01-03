NAACP Sessions Sit-in Ends with 6 Arrests

Six members of local and national NAACP offices were arrested Tuesday, after staging an hours-long sit-in inside the Mobile office of Sen. Jeff Sessions.

They were calling on Sessions to withdraw his name as nominee for U.S. Attorney General.

“The fact of the matter is, he has not stood up for voting rights, he has not spoken out against voter suppression. His record in the Senate is abysmal when it comes to civil rights,” said NAACP National President Cornell William Brooks.

Members of Sessions office allowed the protesters to stay, but once the building closed for the day management says they forced to call the police.

The protesters were lead out of the building, into a police van and to Metro Jail. Cornell William Brooks, Benard Simelton, Devon Crawford, Lizzetta McConnell, Stephen Green and Joe Keffer were charged with criminal trespass 2nd degree.

Senator Session did not comment on the matter, however, a spokesperson in his office sent out a tweet.

“These false portrayals of senator sessions will fail as tired, recycled, hyperbolic charges that have been thoroughly rebuked and discredited,” said Sarah Isgur Flores.

Senator Sessions’ confirmation hearing is set to begin Jan. 10.