Drew Brees is getting into the Doughnut Business

The New Orleans Saints quarterback will partner with Dunkin’ Donuts franchisee Vik Patel to develop up to 69 new Dunkin’ Donuts stores in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Monroe and Alexandria over the coming years, according to a news release from Dunkin’ Donuts.

The first new Dunkin’ Donuts store will open in 2017, and the group will also co-own five existing stores in Louisiana.

Patel, the CEO of Tampa-based Purple Square Management Co., leads Bourbon Street Donuts, LLC and has been a Dunkin’ Donuts franchisee for 10 years. He currently operates 46 restaurants in Alabama, Florida and Louisiana.

Brees and former New York Giants offensive lineman David Diehl, now a FOX Sports broadcaster, are also partners at Bourbon Street Donuts, according to the news release.

Drew (Brees) has proven his commitment to New Orleans – both on and off the field – and we couldn’t ask for a better partner to help expand Dunkin’ Donuts’ presence in Louisiana,” Patel said in the news release. “We’re excited to open our first few restaurants under this partnership next year, and developing even more restaurants over the long-term.”

This is not Brees’ first business venture. He has been a Jimmy John’s franchisee for several years and co-owns Walk-On’s Enterprises , the Baton Rouge company that created and operates the popular restaurants across south Louisiana.

