Baldwin County Commission Permanently Extends Penny Sales Tax

BAY MINETTE, AL- The Baldwin County Commission has given the school system a late Christmas gift.

On Tuesday, the commission voted unanimously to permanently extend the emergency, one percent school sales tax. The tax generates about 40 million annually for the school system and keeps about 500 school employees on the payroll.

Voters initially approved the penny tax in 2010 to help offset the school district’s multi-million dollars budget shortfall partially caused by the Recession. In 2012, voters approved extending the tax.

This unanimous resolution gives the commission to permanently extend the tax without holding a referendum.

The current one percent tax expires in May 2018.