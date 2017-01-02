What’s Working: Handmade Medals, A “Special” Part of Mobile’s Upcoming Marathon

Final preparations are in the works, for Mobile’s only marathon on January 8th. The Servis 1st. Bank, First Light Marathon, presented by the Mobile Sports Authority, benefits L’arche Mobile. L’arche provides homes for adults with disabilities. The L’arche residents have been very busy making all of the medals and canvas awards that will be given to each of the 2700 runners. Executive Director, Marty O’Malley says, “One of the buzzes on social media…they aren’t just any medal. They are hand-decorated by our residents. It’s not like you are getting a medal in China. They are hand-produced in Mobile, Alabama.”

Runner Daniel Holley is taking part in the relay. He loves the winding course through Mobile. “It’s an incredible finish. You have the L’arche Foundation residents cheering you on and handing you a handmade medal that they spent a long time working on.”

The marathon kicks off at 7:30AM, Sunday January 8th. For more information: http://firstlightmarathon.com/.