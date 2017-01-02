Tornadoes, storms threaten Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama

UPDATE (11:10 a.m.) – Many locations in the News Five area have seen four to six inches of rain since New Year’s Eve and our forecasters believe an additional three inches is possible.

The severe weather threat should end before midnight and the sunshine will be returning Tuesday morning.

Creeks and rivers are near flood stage, and river flooding is possible over the next few days even after the rain has stopped.

UPDATE (10:50 a.m.) – A flood warning has been issued for the area near the Perdido River, especially Barrinaeu Park in Baldwin and Escambia counties.

Heavy rain has caused the river to rise significantly which increases the chance for flash floods.

A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for southwest Washington County in Alabama and eastern Greene County in Mississippi. The storm has wind gusts of 60 mph and quarter size hail. According to forecasters, expect wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.

Follow the radar here: http://wkrg.com/weather/interactive-radar/

The Storm Prediction Center says that 6.9 million people in large parts Louisiana, Mississippi and south Alabama are at the highest risk of storms Monday. The area includes several large cities such as New Orleans; Jackson, Mississippi; and Mobile, Alabama.

UPDATE (10:40 a.m.) – A tornado warning was issued for northwestern George County in Miss. However, it was canceled a few minutes later.

A severe weather storm alert has been issued from the area of southeast Louisiana to southwest Alabama. Forecasters predict the threat of damaging winds and a few tornadoes. The watch will stay in effect through much of Monday.

Send your severe pictures from around the are to news5@wkrg.com.

Forecasters have issued a tornado watch for most of Louisiana as severe weather is expected to bring a variety of threats to a large part of the Deep South.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says that portions of Louisiana, Mississippi and south Alabama are the areas of greatest concern for damaging storms.

Forecasters say damaging winds, hail and flash flooding will be possible, and that a few tornadoes Monday afternoon and evening will also be possible.

In Louisiana, the tornado watch is in effect until 2 p.m. Monday.