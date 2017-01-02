Storm Topples Trees & Signs, Prompts Zoo Rescue in Gulf Shores

One person was injured in gulf shores when a strong wind storm moved through a section of the city. City spokesman Grant Brown says the individual suffered a broken leg.

No other injuries or deaths were reported, although the storm did some major damage to property.

One building had a portion of the roof come off. Jill Cannon was working inside at the time, trying to get the building ready for her new flower shop to open.

“We were kind of watching and then all of a sudden it was just on top of us just that fast,” said Cannon. “The whole building shook. And we saw a piece of roof hit my mother’s car.”

Elsewhere along Highway 59 trees were toppled and business signage came down.

Workers at the Gulf Shores Zoo scrambled to save animals in the storm’s aftermath. Cages of Lemurs and birds were blown into a pond on the property. Fences were also uprooted.

Officials say it may take up to a week before they are able to reopen and are asking for available volunteers to help clean up the zoo.