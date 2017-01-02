Roughly Half Million Gallons of Sewage Spills into Mobile Waterways; More Expected

Related Coverage Rainy Start to 2017; Mobile Roads Flooded

Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS) crews have been busy since the start of 2017.

By Sunday afternoon, more than 450,000 gallons of sewer water had spilled into waterways throughout Mobile County, and with more severe weather Monday night, that number could climb even higher.

In addition to the spills, crews were also busy repairing a water main break on the Causeway that caused a boat ramp parking lot to collapse and forced several restaurants to close New Year’s Day.

MAWSS crews were able to install a temporary valve late Sunday night and restaurants were able to open their doors for business on Monday.

The repair is only a temporary fix and contractors will be looking at how to design and install a new permanent line.

Mobile Area Water & Sewer System was closed Monday for the holiday, so no one was available for comment before our deadline.