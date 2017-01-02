Mom Arrested On Child Chemical Endangerment Charges

Pat Peterson By Published: Updated:
Ashley Barnette
The Pensacola mother was arrested in Baldwin County New Year's Day.

BAY MINETTE, AL- A Pensacola woman and two men were charged with Chemical Endangerment of a Child and drug possession.

Deputies in Baldwin County say the three were possessing and using “Spice” while the woman’s four-year old child was in the car with them.

Ashley Barnette and Larry and David Collier have spent the New Year behind bars. The sheriff’s office found the synthetic marijuana on all three suspects and in rolled cigarettes during a traffic stop at a gas station on I-65 in Stockton New Year’s Day.

Deputies say the “Spice” was near Barnette’s four-year old daughter when the car was searched.

The little girl is staying with a family member. DHR is also investigating.

