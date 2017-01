At least five people have died in the severe storms across the South.

Four people in Rehobeth, Ala died after a tree fell on top of their mobile home.

Just spoke w/ Houston Co Sheriff Donald Valenza. Confirmed 4 fatalities in one structure in Rehobeth area. Prayers for those impacted today. — Gov. Robert Bentley (@GovernorBentley) January 3, 2017

A man in Crestview drowned after he drove into flood waters near the Shoal River. The victim, 70-year-old William Patrick Corley, died near his home on W.T. Hulion Road.