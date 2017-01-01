Health Department Issues Public Notice on Sewage Spill for Robertsdale:

According to a report from the City of Robertsdale received this evening by the Baldwin County Health Department, the lift station located at 22891 College Street overflowed due to heavy rainfall.

The estimated volume of overflow is between 10,000 and 100,000 gallons of sewage being discharged into Rock Creek.

The health department urges residents to exercise caution if using this body of water for recreational purposes.

Also, thoroughly cook any fish or seafood caught near by and wash hands after handling fish or seafood.

For information on the sewage spill call Robertsdale Utilities at 947-2466.