Mobile, AL (WKRG)

2017 starts wet. Rain greeted revelers in downtown Mobile as they waited for the annual MoonPie drop. Drenching showers soaked party-goers for the first morning of 2017. People showed up but it didn’t seem as packed as in years past when skies were clear or cold.

Organizers said it was going to be a rain or shine event and they were right. Fireworks put a cap on 2016. People in the crowd were looking for a good time despite the weather.