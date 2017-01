The body of an unidentified man was found in the Gulf of Mexico this morning.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office received word of a man struggling in the water a good distance from shore.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, fire department first responders, the Walton SO, Coast Guard and others assisted in searching for the individual.

He was located approximately 40 minutes later.

The man’s identity will be released after family has been notified.