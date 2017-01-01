A Two-Vehicle Crash takes the life of a Theodore Man

By Published:
deadly crash

A Two-Vehicle crash yesterday night has taken the life of a Theodore man.

The accident occurred on Old Pascagoula Road one-mile West of Mobile where 66-year-old Ephen Hall’s 2016 Kia Rio hit head on with a 1999 GMC Sierra truck driven by Michael Harris of Grand Bay who was not injured.

old-pascagoula-road-two-crash-fatal
Hall was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
In a police report, Troopers determined Hall was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate

